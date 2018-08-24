Accessibility links

Travel Company Pulls Guests From Egypt Hotel After 2 Died

  • Associated Press
FILE - One of the beaches of the city of Hurghada, Egypt, July 15, 2017. Thomas Cook said Thursday it is evacuating its customers from a hotel in Hurghada after two guests died.

CAIRO — 

A British international travel company says it’s evacuating its customers from a hotel in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Hurghada after two of them died there.

Thomas Cook said in a statement Thursday that the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear but that it had received reports of “a raised level of illness among guests.”

The company says its decision to remove 301 holiday makers from the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel is a “precautionary measure.”

It says the guests, of various nationalities, will be offered alternative hotels or the option to return home.

The hotel was last audited by Thomas Cook in July and received an overall score of 96 percent.

Egypt is struggling to revive its vital tourism industry decimated by years of political turmoil following a 2011 uprising.

