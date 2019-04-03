Tripoli Government Declares Military Alert

TRIPOLI, LIBYA —
Libya's internationally recognized government, which controls the capital, Tripoli, declared a general military alert Wednesday after eastern
forces said they were moving west, a statement said.
"We have issued instructions and declared a general alert to all military and security forces from military and army belonging to us to be prepared," the Tripoli government said in a statement.