Tripoli Targeted by Drone Strikes Again

Tripoli was hit by airstrikes Saturday night, as forces loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar and his rival government in the east continued their assault on Libya's capital.

VOA's Heather Murdock reported from Tripoli that the attack appeared to focus on targets near the city's airport. She said drones could be heard in the area as well as four to six explosions.

There were unconfirmed reports that at least one person was killed in the attack.

Several people posted video to social media that they said showed some of the drone strikes.

Haftar's Libyan National Army is trying to take Tripoli from the internationally backed government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj. Since the offensive began in early April, Tripoli has been targeted by several airstrikes believed to have originated from unmanned aircraft.

Fighting between the rival governments in Libya has made living in and near the capital extremely hazardous.