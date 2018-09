Tropical storm Florence is strengthening over the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters say Florence will become a hurricane by Sunday and then a major hurricane days later.

Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda and are expected to reach portions of the U.S. East Coast.

The hurricane center cautions that the swells "are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

Florence is currently moving with maximum sustained winds near 100 kilometers per hour.