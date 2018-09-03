Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Tropical Storm Gordon Threatens South Florida

  • Associated Press
In this image released by NOAA's GOES-16 on Sept. 3, 2018, Tropical Storm Gordon appears south of Florida. The storm is expected to cross from southwest Florida into the Gulf Coast.

Weather forecasters have issued storm warnings for portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday that Tropical Storm Gordon is likely to batter the region with heavy rains. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for a portion of the Mississippi-Alabama border.

The center said in its 8:30 a.m. EDT advisory that the storm was centered 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of Key Largo and 85 miles (135 kilometers) southeast of Marco Island.

The storm was moving west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph). Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 45 mph (75 kph).

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG