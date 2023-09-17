Tropical Storm Warnings for Lee in Portions of Canada

The Canadian Hurricane Center has canceled a Tropical Storm warning for Lee over portions of Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

However, the tropical storm warning remains in effect for Lee in Nova Scotia from Lismore eastward to Point Aconi and southwest to east of Porter Lake, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Storm warnings are also in effect for Prince Edward Island from Savage Harbor eastward to east of Wood Islands and for the Magdalen Islands.

The U.S. hurricane center said early Sunday that Lee is located near Prince Edward Island with “gusty winds and coastal flooding occurring in portions of Atlantic Canada.”

Lee still has strong winds, the center said, that could lead to some fallen trees and power outages.