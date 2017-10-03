Reports: US Will Ask Cuba to Drastically Cut Staff at Embassy

The U.S. will either ask or order the Cuban government to reduce its staff at the Cuban embassy in Washington, according to several media reports citing Trump administration sources. Those reports come less than a week after the U.S. reduced its diplomatic presence in Havana following mysterious attacks on U.S. personnel in Cuba.

A U.S. State Department official told VOA to "stay tuned" when asked if an announcement on the matter would be made Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. will ask Cuba to withdraw 60 percent of its staff from Washington, while the Miami Herald and Reuters said the Trump administration would order Cuba to draw down its embassy staff by two-thirds.

On Friday the State Department announced it would pull all non-essential diplomatic personnel out of Cuba in response to "health attacks" on 21 American diplomats in Havana.

Over the past several months those employees reported a variety of symptoms, including hearing loss, dizziness, cognitive issues and trouble sleeping. In a statement announcing the U.S. draw down, Secretary of State Rex TIllerson said investigators couldn't determine the cause of those health issues or who might be responsible.

So far, the United States hasn't officially accused Cuba of being behind the attacks, but the State Department did expel two Cuban diplomats in May after the attacks first came to light, saying that Cuba had failed to protect the safety of diplomats on Cuban soil.

Cuba has denied involvement in the attacks and said it is cooperating with the U.S. investigation.