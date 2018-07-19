Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
US Politics

Trump Administration Wants to Scrap Some Species Protection

  • VOA News
FILE - Sea otters are seen together along the Elkhorn Slough in Moss Landing, Calif., March 26, 2018. Along 300 miles of California coastline, southern sea otters under state and federal protection as a threatened species have rebounded from as few as 50 survivors in the 1930s to more than 3,000 today.

The Trump administration wants to scrap automatic federal protection for threatened plants and animals, a move that would anger environmentalists but please industry.

A proposal unveiled Thursday would no longer grant threatened species the same instant protection given to endangered species. It would also limit what can be declared a critical habitat for such plants and animals.

Officials with the Interior Department and Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday that they wanted to streamline regulations. They said current rules under the Endangered Species Act were inconsistent and confusing.

Deputy Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said the new rules would still be very protective of endangered animals.

"At the same time, we hope that they ameliorate some of the unnecessary burden, conflict and uncertainty that is within our current regulatory structure," he told reporters.

But conservationists called the changes a "wrecking ball" and a gift to big businesses.

"They could decide that building in a species habitat or logging in trees where birds nest doesn't constitute harm," the Center for Biological Diversity's Noah Greenwald said.

Industries such as logging, mining and oil drilling have long complained that the Endangered Special Act has stopped them from gaining access to new sources of energy and has stifled economic development.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG