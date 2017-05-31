Trump Admonishes Comedian Kathy Griffin for Posting Gruesome Mock Image of Him

U.S. President Donald Trump admonished comedian Kathy Griffin Wednesday for appearing in a brief video holding a reproduction of a severed, bloody head that resembled the president.

In an early morning tweet, Trump said the image is disturbing - particularly to his children.

After seeing negative online reaction, Griffin apologized Tuesday night -- saying she "moved the line" and then "crossed it."

Griffin had shared the image in a tweet that has since been deleted at Griffin's request.

The photo was taken by Tyler Shields, whose own biography notes he has evolved from Hollywood's "bad boy of photography."

The criticism came from liberals and conservatives alike, including the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and daughter of 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Chelsea Clinton, who called the image "vile and wrong."

The CNN news channel, which has featured Griffin as a co-host on its New Year's Eve coverage, said the picture was "disgusting and offensive."

The cable news network said in a statement it is "evaluating our New Year's coverage."