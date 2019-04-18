Trump Adviser Fiona Hill Holds Talks in Moscow

An adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump has traveled to Russia for talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on April 18.

Fiona Hill held talks in Moscow on April 17 with several Russian officials, including Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, according to Peskov.

A U.S. Embassy official — who asked not to be named because statements about Hill's visit should be made by the National Security Council — confirmed the visit to the Associated Press.

Hill is senior director for European and Russian affairs at the U.S. National Security Council.

Peskov said Hill and Russian officials discussed bilateral issues but did not discuss a potential meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The news comes on the day when the U.S. Justice Department is releasing a redacted version of the special counsel's report on alleged Russian election interference and Trump's campaign.

Moscow has denied any role and Peskov on April 18 dismissed the report as unimportant.

"This is not an issue for us,” Peskov said. “It is not a thing that interests us or causes us concern.”

“All the reports on the matter that have been released so far contain nothing but cursory statements,” Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin has “more interesting and important things to do.”

(Information for this report also came from AP and Reuters)