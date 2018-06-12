Trump and Kim Star in Video at Singapore Summit

During the historic summit in Singapore Tuesday between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, Trump played a video that presented potential opportunities for the isolated country if it agrees to eliminate its nuclear arsenal.

"I think he loved it," Trump, a former reality television star, said during a news conference later in the day.

​Trump said Kim and other members gathered around an iPad to watch the four-minute video, which appeared to be more of a Hollywood production than a diplomatic overture.

The video, which was played during one of several unscripted moments of a highly-choreographed meeting, shows images of Trump and Kim smiling.

Kim was cast as a central character living in a key period in contemporary history who could "be the hero of his people."

"Will he shake the hand of peace and enjoy prosperity like has never seen, a great life, or more isolation," the narrator asks?

At one point, the video features an animated sequence suggesting what the impoverished North could look like if it was brightly lit up against the night sky like the far more prosperous South Korea. "A new world can begin today," the narrator says.

Trump and Kim are portrayed as the leading characters of the film, which suggests at times Kim could choose to open North Korea to new investment and gain co-star status with Trump in a key moment in history.

The credit on the video says it was produced by the Los Angeles-based Destiny pictures.