Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Trump appoints 2 from Fox News to Kennedy Center board

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and moderator Laura Ingraham gesture on stage during a Fox News Channel town hall Feb. 20, 2024, in Greenville, SC.
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and moderator Laura Ingraham gesture on stage during a Fox News Channel town hall Feb. 20, 2024, in Greenville, SC.
WASHINGTON — 

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was appointing Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo to the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

In February, weeks after taking office, Trump fired the center's president, replaced the board of trustees and named himself chairman of the organization.

The moves represented a takeover by Trump of a cultural institution that is known for its signature Kennedy Center Honors performances and is home to the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera.

"This completes our selection," Trump said on social media after announcing the appointments of Ingraham and Bartiromo. Trump said last month special U.S. envoy Richard Grenell will serve as the interim executive director of the center.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump, a Republican, has embarked on a massive government makeover, firing and sidelining hundreds of civil servants and top officials at agencies in his first steps toward downsizing the bureaucracy and installing more loyalists.

During his first term in office, Trump declined to attend the annual Kennedy Center Honors, considered the top award for achievement in the arts. In December, at the last show attended by former President Joe Biden, the center's leaders made clear Trump was welcome to come in the future.

Earlier this week, the hit musical Hamilton canceled its run at the center after Trump's takeover.

  • 16x9 Image

    Reuters

    Reuters is a news agency founded in 1851 and owned by the Thomson Reuters Corporation based in Toronto, Canada. One of the world's largest wire services, it provides financial news as well as international coverage in over 16 languages to more than 1000 newspapers and 750 broadcasters around the globe.

Related

XS
SM
MD
LG