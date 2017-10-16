Trump in Asia Will Call for Increased Pressure on North Korea

President Donald Trump will ask U.S. allies to pressure North Korea on its nuclear program in an upcoming trip to the Asia-Pacific region.



The White House says Trump will travel in November to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines from November 3 to November 14. Trump will also stop in Hawaii.



The White House said that in South Korea, Trump will meet with President Moon Jae-in and “call on the international community to join together in maximizing pressure on North Korea.”



In Japan, Trump will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and participate in a meeting with families of “Japanese citizens abducted by the North Korean regime.”



Trump will also meet with leaders of China, Vietnam and the Philippines and attend two trade summits.

