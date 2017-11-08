In Pictures: Trump's Asia Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump is on a 13-day trip which takes him to Japan, South Korea, China and Vietnam – his longest journey as president.
Show more
1
President Donald Trump meets opera performers at the Forbidden City in Beijing, China, Nov. 8, 2017.
2
President Donald Trump, second left, first lady Melania Trump, left, Chinese President Xi Jinping, second right, and his wife Peng Liyuan, stand together as they tour the Forbidden City in Beijing, Nov. 8, 2017.
3
From right, U.S. first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping tour the Conservation Scientific Laboratory of the Forbidden City in Beijing, Nov. 8, 2017.
4
A motorcade carrying U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Tiananmen square in Beijing, China, Nov. 8, 2017.