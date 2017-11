U.S. President Donald Trump condemned a military judge's order on Friday to spare Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl from prison after he pleaded guilty todeserting his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

"The decision on Sergeant Bergdahl is a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.



The judge also ordered Bergdahl, who was captured by the Taliban, to be dishonorably discharged and recommended that he be demoted.