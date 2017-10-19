House Panel: 15 Trump Agencies Yet to Provide Travel Costs

A House committee is demanding that 15 federal agencies fully account for senior officials' travel following reports of costly plane travel by Trump Cabinet secretaries.



In letters sent this week, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee threatened to subpoena the Agriculture and Justice departments by the end of the month if officials fail to provide all the information requested on the use of government-owned aircraft for personal travel or private aircraft for official travel.



The panel said 13 other departments and agencies, including the White House, have only partly responded to its requests.



The House committee is investigating air travel following reports that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price used pricey charters when cheaper commercial flights were available. Price resigned last month.



That September 26 request from the committee sought passenger names, destinations, explanations and cost of the government-owned and private aircraft travel.



For all the departments and the White House, the oversight committee also requested additional travel information for the time period of January 1 to January 19.



Such detail is needed “to help determine whether new policies or regulations need to be enacted or perhaps to even change the nature of appropriations to your department,” the letter reads.



Travel details were initially due October 10; the panel set a new deadline of October 31.

The 13 departments and agencies deemed to have only partially responded to the committee's request are the White House, the departments of Defense, Education, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, State, Treasury, Transportation and Veterans Affairs, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency, NASA, the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Small Business Administration.



The 10 agencies deemed to have provided all the previously requested information are the departments of Commerce, Energy, Housing and Urban Development, Labor and Interior, as well as the General Services Administration, National Science Foundation, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Office of Personnel Management and Social Security Administration.

