Trump Cancels Latin America Trip to Focus on Syria

The White House says President Donald Trump will no longer be traveling to Latin America later this week because he wants to "oversee the U.S. response to Syria."

“President Trump will not attend the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as originally scheduled. At the President’s request, the Vice President will travel in his stead. The President will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world.” press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The two day summit in Peru begins April 13.

President Trump has warned of a tough response against Syria after an alleged chemical weapons attack in rebel-held eastern Ghouta that killed at least 40 people on Saturday.

"We have a lot of options, militarily," he said Monday, without giving specifics.