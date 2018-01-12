Trump Cancels Trip to London

U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled his planned trip to London.

Trump put all speculation about the visit to rest with a tweet shortly before midnight Thursday.

“Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!”

Trump had been scheduled to travel to London on a working visit before the end of February, when he was expected to open the new embassy and meet with Prime Minister Theresa May, but no date had been announced.

The British press reported that Trump was said to be unhappy about the lack of “bells and whistles” during the trip, and the fact he would have not been able to meet the Queen, since his visit had been downgraded from a state visit to a working visit, which carries much less prestige.

The US embassy is moving from Grosvenor Square in Mayfair to the Nine Elms area of Wandsworth.

