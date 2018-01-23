Accessibility links

Immigration

Trump Casts Doubt on Reaching Immigration Deal by Feb. 8

  • Associated Press
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., right, clink glasses in a toast to each other as they wait to speak at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 22, 2017.

President Donald Trump says "nobody knows" whether Republicans and Democrats can reach an immigration deal by a new Feb. 8 deadline.

He said in a tweet Tuesday Democrats learned that shutting down the government won't work.

Insistence by Senate Democrats on protections for young immigrants living in the country illegally led to a shutdown. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's pledge to take up immigration proposals cleared the way for a temporary spending bill funding the government through Feb. 8.

