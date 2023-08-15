Trump Charged with RICO Violation. What Does That Mean?

In indicting former President Donald Trump and 18 others on racketeering charges, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis included a sweeping charge that she’s used frequently since taking over as the top prosecutor in Georgia’s largest county in early 2021.

For 2½ years, Willis has investigated Trump and his allies for allegedly meddling in the election by pressuring officials to “find” him the votes needed to win the state and naming a bogus slate of presidential electors.

As part of the investigation, prosecutors from Willis’ office looked into a possible violation of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute as well as other crimes.

The law, known as RICO, is modeled after a federal statute by the same name that was enacted in 1970 to combat organized crime.

In the 1980s, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, then the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, used RICO to prosecute several high-profile members of the New York Mafia.

But in recent decades, RICO statutes, both federal and state, have been applied more broadly to target gangs, corrupt politicians and white-collar criminals.

In 2013, Willis, then a top prosecutor in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, led a high-profile RICO indictment of dozens of Atlanta teachers and school administrators involved in manipulating student test scores. Under her watch as DA, the number of RICO cases filed by her office has soared.

Georgia’s RICO statute, enacted in 1980, makes it a crime to engage in a "pattern of racketeering activity" as part of an “enterprise.”

An “enterprise” is not limited to an organization and can extend to individuals participating in criminal schemes.

The “pattern of racketeering activity” is defined as criminal conduct arising from two or more criminal violations. More expansive than federal RICO, the Georgia statute lists more than 40 crimes that qualify.

In Trump's case, this means that Georgia prosecutors must prove that the former president broke two or more of Georgia’s laws as part of a scheme to overturn the election results.

Accusing Trump and his 18 co-conspirators of participating in a "criminal enterprise," the indictment lists nearly a dozen criminal violations, including false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, filing false documents and influencing witnesses. In all, Trump was charged with 13 counts.

"They can try to make a case showing, for example, that Mr. Trump made false statements, making phone calls to Georgia officials, and that Mr. Giuliani allegedly made false statements by appearing before the Georgia Legislature," according to Morgan Cloud, a law professor at Emory University in Georgia.

Racketeering charges are unlike ordinary conspiracy charges, which require proof of an explicit agreement among two or more people to commit a crime.

Anthony Michael Kreis, an assistant professor of law at Georgia State University, explained that a racketeering charge relies on a broader theory of criminality.

Citing the Georgia test score scandal, he said, "there was no agreement amongst all the people who were involved with the cheating scandal that they were trying to do something unlawful, but they were all advancing a broader criminal goal."

"And so you could see how that theory of criminality could be imported in the 2020 election case," Kreis said.

The stakes are high for anyone charged under Georgia’s RICO statute, because it carries stiff penalties. A defendant could face five to 20 years in prison if convicted of racketeering, compared with five years for making a false statement.

The threat of long prison terms in a racketeering case can induce lower-level participants to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for lighter sentences.

But building and prosecuting a racketeering case is not easy. It requires proving a complex web of criminal activities that spanned a period of time and had a common purpose, Cloud said.