Trump Picks Pakistan Ambassador for Under Secretary as State

  • VOA News
FILE - David Hale, U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, speaks at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, Pakistan, July 26, 2016.

President Donald Trump has nominated career diplomat David Hale to be the next under secretary of state for political affairs.

Hale has been serving as U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan since 2015. Before that he was the ambassador to Lebanon and Jordan.

He has also served in Tunisia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Nations.

In Washington, Hale served as deputy assistant secretary of state for Israel, Egypt and the Levant; director for Israel-Palestinian Affairs and executive assistant to former Secretary of State Madeline Albright.

He speaks Arabic, is a graduate of Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, and a native of New Jersey.

