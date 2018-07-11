Trump Picks Pakistan Ambassador for Under Secretary as State

President Donald Trump has nominated career diplomat David Hale to be the next under secretary of state for political affairs.

Hale has been serving as U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan since 2015. Before that he was the ambassador to Lebanon and Jordan.

He has also served in Tunisia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Nations.

In Washington, Hale served as deputy assistant secretary of state for Israel, Egypt and the Levant; director for Israel-Palestinian Affairs and executive assistant to former Secretary of State Madeline Albright.

He speaks Arabic, is a graduate of Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, and a native of New Jersey.