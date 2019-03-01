Accessibility links

Trump Claims Cohen Book Would Prove Ex-Aide a Liar

  • Associated Press
FILE - Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives to testify before a closed House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 28, 2019.

WASHINGTON — 

President Donald Trump is claiming that his former lawyer Michael Cohen shopped a book to publishers that portrayed Trump in a favorable light, at odds with Cohen's damning testimony to Congress.

In a Friday tweet, Trump said Cohen's manuscript was a “love letter” to him and said Congress should demand the manuscript as evidence Cohen's testimony this week was “fraudulent” and “dishonest.”

Cohen told a House panel Trump was a “racist,” “con man” and liar.

Reports last year indicated Cohen was shopping a book, one favorable about Trump, and that Cohen had an agreement with a Hachette Book Group imprint before his legal troubles ended the deal. A person familiar with negotiations confirmed Cohen's book was submitted for auction and that Hachette discussed an offer, but didn't reach a deal.

