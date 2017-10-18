Trump: Congresswoman 'Fabricated' His Remarks to Soldier's Widow

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied Congresswoman Frederica Wilson's claim that he told the widow of a soldier killed in Niger her husband "knew what he signed up for."

"Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!," Trump posted Tuesday on Twitter.



"The president evidently is lying," Wilson said in an interview Wednesday on CNN. "He doesn’t even know how to sympathize with people. "We’re grieving," she added.

Wilson said she overheard part of Tuesday's conversation between Trump and widow Myeshia Johnson on a speakerphone in a vehicle that was en route to Miami International Airport to meet the body of Johnson's husband, Seargent La David Johnson. Seargent Johnson was among four soldiers killed on October 4 in an ambush in Niger.

Wilson said an aunt and uncle of Seargent Johnson were in the vehicle, as well as Wilson's press aide and a U.S. military master seargent.

"He doesn’t even know how to sympathize with people," Wilson said and opined it was "disgraceful for him to even tweet about this."

Wilson suggested Trump "needs to learn from past presidents like President Obama" and should have instead said "something nice" to the fallen soldier's family followed by a letter to the family.

A White House official said on Tuesday, "The president's conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are private."

On Monday, twelve days after the deadly ambush, Trump addressed the incident at a White House news conference.

"I felt very, very badly about that," Trump said. "I always feel badly. It is the toughest calls I have to make are the calls where this happens, soldiers are killed."

Trump was asked why he had not commented on the deaths of four U.S. Special Forces soldiers who were killed. He said he had written to their families, that his notes would soon be sent and that he planned to later call them as well.

Trump claimed at the news conference that previous U.S. presidents did not contact families of American soldiers who killed in action, saying he had been informed as such by military generals who serve in his administration.

Trump's claim sparked controversy and prompted aides to the last two U.S. presidents to sharply dispute them.

Obama's former deputy chief of staff, Alyssa Mastromonaco, described Trump as "a deranged animal" and uttered an expletive in calling his comment a "lie."



Ben Rhodes, Obama's deputy national security adviser, called Trump's claim "an outrageous and disrespectful lie even by Trump standards," noting that Trump, during last year's presidential election campaign, had attacked a Gold Star family, one that had lost a son in battle.

Freddy Ford, a spokesman for Bush, said that even as the U.S. death toll mounted during U.S. wars in both Iraq and Afghanistan, Bush "wrote all the families of the fallen" and met "hundreds, if not thousands" of family members of the war dead.

A retired former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Martin Dempsey, said both Bush, Obama and first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama "cared deeply, worked tirelessly for the serving, the fallen, and their families. Not politics. Sacred Trust."

The Pentagon announced earlier this month that the four U.S. Army Green Berets were killed in Niger during a joint patrol with Niger troops. It said that Islamic State fighters were responsible for the October 4 attack, which also left four of Niger's security personnel dead.