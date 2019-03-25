Accessibility links

Trump Critic Michael Avenatti Charged With Extortion and Wire, Bank Fraud

  • Associated Press
FILE - In this image from video, Michael Avenatti listens to a reporter's question during an interview in New York, March 21, 2018.

LOS ANGELES — 

U.S. prosecutors have charged Trump critic and attorney Michael Avenatti with extortion and bank and wire fraud.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles said Avenatti was arrested Monday in New York.

Spokesman Ciaran McEvoy says the lawyer best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump faces federal charges in New York and California.

In New York, he was accused of threatening to use his ability to get publicity to harm Nike. Prosecutors say he demanded that the apparel company give him $10 million.

Prosecutors in California planned to release more details at a news conference later Monday.

FILE - West Hollywood Mayor John Duran, left, Stormy Daniels, center, and attorney Michael Avenatti attend a ceremony for Daniels at which she received a ceremonial key to the city, May 23, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif.
Avenatti represented Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a lawsuit to break a confidentiality agreement to speak about her alleged affair with Trump.

