Trump's Daughter-in-Law Hospitalized After Opening Suspicious Letter

U.S. police say Donald Trump, Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, was taken to the hospital after opening a letter containing an unidentified white powder.

Initial tests indicate the substance was not dangerous.

Officials say the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump opened the letter, which was addressed to Donald Trump, Jr., early Monday at their New York City apartment.

Police say she felt ill after opening the letter and called 911, adding she was coughing and felt nauseous.

Officials say a de-contamination unit went to the midtown Manhattan apartment.

U.S. authorities have been on alert for mail containing white powder since 2001, when letters laced with anthrax were sent to U.S. lawmakers and media outlets.

