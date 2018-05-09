Trump Declares Republicans Had 'Great Night' in Primary Elections

Voters in four U.S. state primary elections propelled candidates largely supportive of President Donald Trump's agenda to victory Tuesday, prompting Trump to declare that Republicans "had a great night" he hopes will be repeated in the November midterm elections.

"Tremendous voter energy and excitement, and all candidates are those who have a great chance of winning in November," Trump wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

Trump suggested a healthy U.S. economy and congressional passage of the Republican tax plan may put victory out of reach for Democrats in November, and targeted House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who has said she would seek to rescind the new tax law if Democrats win control of the House next year.

"The Economy is sooo strong, and with Nancy Pelosi wanting to end the big Tax Cuts and Raise Taxes, why wouldn’t we win?"

Republican voters ensured that nominees generally aligned with Trump were victorious in Senate primaries in Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia.

The president's most significant win came in West Virginia, where ex-convict Don Blankenship, who touted himself as "Trumpier than Trump," was soundly defeated by state attorney general Patrick Morrisey.

Republican voters in Indiana selected wealthy businessman Mike Braun over two incumbent congressmen to lead the party against a vulnerable Democrat in the midterm elections, which have Republicans concerned over the possibility of big losses.

Voters also went to the polls in North Carolina, where Republicans were dealt a stinging defeat. Congressman Robert Pittenger lost to Baptist pastor Mark Harris, becoming the first incumbent to lose his seat this primary season.