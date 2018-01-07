Trump Delays Fake News Awards

U.S. President Donald Trump has postponed his "Fake News Awards" to later in the month, instead of Monday so he can attend the college national championship football game.

Trump tweeted last week that he would be "announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o'clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty and Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!"

Trump had promised to hold the mock awards show to castigate mainstream news organizations for their coverage of his presidency. But now his fans and the journalists will have to wait another 10 days.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted: "The Fake News Award, those going to the most corrupt and biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated."

It is not clear how the change in plans will affect "The Global Press Oppression Awards" which were to be presented by the Committee to Protect Journalists at the same time.

The journalism watchdog group CPJ had tweeted last week that it would hold its own awards ceremony to coincide with Trump's.

"Subjects will cover Thinnest Skinned & Outrageous Use of Law, in various categories for world leaders. Stay Tuned!," the group said in its tweet.