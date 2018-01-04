Trump Dissolves Election Fraud Commission

President Donald Trump has dissolved a government commission tasked with investigating what he says was massive voter fraud.

A Trump spokesperson said Wednesday that "despite substantial evidence" of fraud, states have not cooperated with the commission's demands for voter lists.

"Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive order to dissolve the commission," Trump said through his spokesperson.

Trump said he would have the Department of Homeland Security "review these issues and determine the next course of action."

Trump won the White House in 2016 by winning the Electoral College, but he got 3 million fewer popular votes than Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump reacted by forming the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. He insisted Clinton won the popular vote because she got the support of millions of people who were either unregistered to vote or who voted multiple times.

Trump has yet to present any evidence to back up his charges of voter fraud.

Only a handful of states turned over voter rolls to the commission to use in its investigation.