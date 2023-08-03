Trump Due to Appear in Federal Court on Election Charges

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to appear Thursday in a federal courthouse in Washington to face charges for his attempts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

Ahead of Thursday’s proceedings, security was heightened in the area surrounding the courthouse.

Trump is expected to undergo intake processing, including having his fingerprints taken, and enter a not guilty plea.

A grand jury indicted Trump on four felony counts this week, including conspiring to defraud the United States, obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to deprive voters of their right to fair elections.

Prosecutors said in the indictment that Trump repeatedly made claims of election fraud that he knew were not true, and that he pressured state election officials and then-Vice President Mike Pence to act to keep Trump in power.

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 as members of Congress met to certify the election results.

Trump has denied wrongdoing. Since leaving office, he has repeatedly asserted that the 2020 election was fraudulent and cast the investigations against him as politically motivated. He remains a leading candidate for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has already pleaded not guilty in two other criminal cases.

He was charged in another federal court with unlawfully retaining classified information at his Florida estate and refusing government demands that he return documents.

Trump was also charged in the state of New York with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to a porn actor during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.