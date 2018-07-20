Trump Extends Sympathies to Missouri Boat Accident Victims

President Donald Trump, via Twitter, extended his “deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved in the terrible boat accident which just took place in Missouri.”



At least 13 people, including children, were killed when a tourist boat capsized and sank Thursday night on a lake during a storm in the Branson area.



The Stone County Sheriff's office said early Friday four people remain missing after the Ride the Ducks boat sank on Table Rock Lake. Missouri State Patrol divers are searching for them. Duck boats can travel on land as well as water.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said another seven people were rushed to the hospital following the accident.

Steve Lindenberg, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Springfield, Missouri, said the agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Branson area Thursday evening. Lindenberg said winds reached speeds of more than 100 kilometers per hour.

The National Transportation Safety Board said investigators would arrive on the scene Friday.

​

Branson is about 320 kilometers southeast of Kansas City. It is a popular vacation spot for families and other tourists seeking entertainment, from theme parks to live music.