Trump Has ‘Feeling’ Departing Aide Cohn Will Be Back

  • Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks to outgoing White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, March 8, 2018.
WASHINGTON — 

President Donald Trump is joking about Gary Cohn as he bids farewell to his departing economic adviser.

Trump says at a Cabinet meeting that will be Cohn's last that the former Goldman Sachs executive “may be a globalist but I still like him.”

The president says Cohn may one day return to the White House after leaving to make what Trump's calling another couple hundred million dollars.

Cohn announced this week that he'd be leaving the administration in the coming weeks. That announcement came amid a wave of staff departures and after Cohn failed to convince Trump that he should reconsider imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, Trump told Cohn: “I have a feeling you'll be back.”

