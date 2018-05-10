Accessibility links

Trump Greets Americans Freed by North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump personally welcomed three freed Americans returning home from North Korea early Thursday morning, declaring “we’re starting off on a new footing” with Pyongyang.
A U.S. government plane, seen in the background below the flag, carrying three Americans freed from captivity in North Korea arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., May 10, 2018.
The press awaits arrival of President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the three Americans released from North Korea, early May 10, 2018, Andrews Air Force Base.
President Donald Trump, from left, greets Tony Kim, Kim Hak Song, seen in shadow, and Kim Dong Chul, three Americans detained in North Korea, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., May 10, 2018. First lady Melania Trump also was there to greet them.
President Donald Trump walks with Tony Kim, third right, Kim Dong Chul, right, and Kim Hak Song, behind Trump, the three Americans detained in North Korea, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., May 10, 2018.
