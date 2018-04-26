Trump Hints Hands-Off Approach Toward Justice Dept Could Change

U.S. President Donald Trump seemingly suggested Thursday he could change his hands-off approach toward the Justice Department, which is overseeing the special counsel investigation into possible collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia.



"Because of the fact that they have this witch hunt going on with people in the Justice Department that shouldn't be there, they have a witch hunt against the president of the United States going on," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel, "I've taken the position, and I don't have to take this position, and maybe I'll change — that I will not be involved with the Justice Department."



Trump also sought to distance himself from Michael Cohen, his embattled long-time personal attorney who faces a lawsuit that was filed against him by pornographic film actor Stormy Daniels. The president told Fox News he did nothing wrong and that Cohen handled only "a tiny, tiny little fraction" of his legal work.

"This doesn't have to do with me. Michael is a businessman. He's got a business. He also practices law. And they're looking at something having to do with his business. I have nothing to do with his business."

Trump said Cohen represented him on "this crazy Stormy Daniels deal" and "from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong."



Cohen said Wednesday he plans to assert his constitutional right against self-incrimination in the civil suit filed by Daniels, who claims Cohen paid her $130,000 before the 2016 election for her silence about a 2006 affair she allegedly had with Trump. The president has denied having an affair with Daniels and has said he had no knowledge of the payment.

Trump also told Fox News he is considering as many as four dates and five locations for a planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and left open the possibility that the meeting would not take place at all.



"It could be that I walk out quickly, with respect, but ... it could be that maybe the meeting doesn't even take place," he said. "Who knows? But I can tell you right now, they want to meet."



CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Trump's Secretary of State nominee, met with Kim in North Korea a few weeks ago. Trump said the meeting was unplanned but "more than a hello."



The president's planned meeting with Pyongyang is aimed at persuading Kim to give up his nuclear missiles that are capable of striking the U.S. A meeting between Trump and Kim would be the first between a U.S. president and a North Korean leader. The president has said he plans to meet with Kim in May or June.