Trump to Visit Latin America in April

The White House confirmed Saturday U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with regional leaders in Peru next month, a visit that will mark his first trip as president to Latin America.

"This travel demonstrates the President’s resolve to deepen our historical ties with our partners in the region and to strengthen our joint commitment to improve security and prosperity for the people of the Americas," a White House statement said.

Trump will meet with Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and join leaders at the Summit of the Americas in the Peruvian capital of Lima. Trump will then travel to Colombia to meet with President Juan Manuel Santos.

During the trip, Trump "will participate in a series of bilateral, multilateral, and cultural engagements" and will emphasize "fair and reciprocal trade, and secure borders."

U.S. presidents have attended all seven previous summits, which Washington views as a premier forum for projecting U.S. leadership in Latin America and the Caribbean.