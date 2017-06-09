Source: Trump Legal Team to File Complaint Over Comey Memos

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer plans to file a complaint early next week about former FBI Director James Comey's disclosure of conversations with the president, a person close to the legal team said on Friday.

Lawyer Marc Kasowitz will file the complaint with the Justice Department's inspector general and will also make a "submission" to the Senate Judiciary and Senate Intelligence committees about Comey's testimony, said the source, who declined to be identified because the matter was not public.



Comey, in U.S. Senate intelligence committee testimony on Thursday, accused Trump of firing him to try to undermine the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.



Comey said Trump pressured him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and told Comey that he needed his loyalty, even though FBI directors are supposed to work independently from the White House.



Kasowitz disputed those points and attacked Comey for leaking "privileged communications" to the media.



Legal experts have questioned Kasowitz's contention that Trump's private encounters with Comey should be considered privileged communications.

