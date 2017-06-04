Trump: World Needs to Stop Being 'Politically Correct' in Fighting Terrorism

U.S. President Donald Trump says the world needs to stop being "politically correct" in fighting terrorism and used the deadly London attack to renew his call for courts to authorize his ban on travel to the U.S. from six majority-Muslim countries.

In a string of Twitter comments, the U.S. leader vowed support for Britain, criticized London's mayor and took a tough stance on fighting terrorism.

"We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people," Trump said Sunday. "If we don't get smart it will only get worse."

He also mocked London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was elected last year and is the first Muslim to lead a major Western capital.

Trump tweeted, "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'"

As news of the Saturday night carnage spread throughout his city and the world, Khan condemned the attack, describing it as "a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners," later saying that Britons should not be alarmed to see a greater police presence on the streets of London.

Khan's spokesman said the London mayor was too busy to respond to Trump.

"He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets."

Trump: Attack shows travel ban needed

Within an hour after three attackers drove a van into a crowd of people on London Bridge and then stabbed people in a nearby commercial area, Trump said, "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

Several U.S. courts have blocked Trump's ban aimed at travel from Iran, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia. In part, the courts have ruled that his repeated attacks on Islamic terrorism and one-time call for a total ban on Muslims entering the country showed that his more limited block on travel to the U.S. amounts to religious discrimination. He has appealed the lower court rulings to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump said the U.S. will do whatever it can to help London and Britain combat terrorism. "WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!" he said.



In the United States, most mass attacks involve gun violence, which typically then starts a new debate on gun ownership rights that are enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

After the London attack, Trump noted, "Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!"