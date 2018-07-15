Trump: 'Low Expectations' for Putin Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump says he isn't expecting much to come of Monday's summit in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I go in with low expectations," the American leader told CBS News in an interview broadcast Sunday. "I'm not going in with high expectations."

Trump declined to offer his goals for the first summit between the two world leaders, but promised that "nothing bad" would come out of it. Trump and Putin have talked previously on the sidelines of international gatherings.

"I think it's a good thing to meet," Trump said. "I do believe in meetings. I believe that having a meeting with Chairman Kim [Jong Un of North Korea] was a good thing. I think having meetings with the president of China [Xi Jinping] was a very good thing. I believe it's really good. So having meetings with Russia, China, North Korea, I believe in it. Nothing bad is going to come out of it, and maybe some good will come out."

Trump's summit with Putin is coming three days after special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers, accusing them of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help Trump win the White House.

Russia has no extradition treaty with the U.S. so it is unlikely that the Russia would turn them over to the U.S. to stand trial. CBS television anchor Jeff Glor asked Trump if he planned to ask Putin to allow their extradition, but he said, "I hadn't thought of that."

"Well, I might," Trump said. "But I certainly, I'll be asking about it. But again, this was during the Obama administration. They were doing whatever it was during the Obama administration."

Trump has long dismissed Mueller's probe as a "witch hunt," denying that his campaign colluded with Russian operatives. He has asked Putin in the past whether Russia meddled in the election, and then in Twitter comments repeated Putin's denial of interference. Mueller's latest indictment accused no Americans of wrongdoing, but his 14-month investigation is continuing.

The Republican Trump, rather than criticizing Russia for hacking into computer servers to linked to U.S. Democrats, laid the blame on his political opponents, the Democratic National Committee, for lax computer security two years ago compared to the Republican National Committee.

"And I heard that they were trying, or people were trying, to hack into the RNC, too," Trump said. "The Republican National Committee. But we had much better defenses. I've been told that by a number of people. We had much better defenses, so they couldn't. I think the DNC should be ashamed of themselves for allowing themselves to be hacked. They had bad defenses and they were able to be hacked. But I heard they were trying to hack the Republicans too. But — and this may be wrong — but they had much stronger defenses."

On Saturday, in a tweet, Trump said, "These Russian individuals did their work during the Obama years. Why didn’t Obama do something about it? Because he thought Crooked Hillary Clinton would win, that’s why. Had nothing to do with the Trump Administration, but Fake News doesn’t want to report the truth, as usual!"