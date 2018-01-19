Trump to Speak at Annual Anti-Abortion Event

U.S. President Donald Trump will address the 45th annual March for Life, a pro-life, anti-abortion event in Washington.

He will speak Friday via satellite from the White House, becoming the third president to speak at the annual event.

Ronald Reagan spoke in 1987 and George W. Bush did so in 2003 and 2004.

Anti-abortion activists hope the Trump administration will support their efforts to outlaw the procedure.

Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee said, "We are trying to protect babies in any way we can through legislation now."

Friday also marks the 45th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe versus Wade decision that legalized abortion in the U.S.

EleanorSmeal, the president of the Feminist Majority Foundation, supports the ruling."When you are forcing people against their will to reproduce in times that are very difficult for them, you are actually having a negative impact on their health and well being and their families," she said.

Trump, at one time, supported a woman's right to have an abortion. During his campaign, however, he said there has to be "some form of punishment' for people who have abortions.

Both Tobias and Smeal feel that is a bad idea.