Trump: Melania Recovering from Medical Procedure

U.S. President Donald Trump says his wife, Melania, is recovering from a procedure to treat what aides described as a noncancerous kidney condition.



"Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!," the president wrote on Twitter.



The 48-year-old Slovenian-born first lady underwent an embolization procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center just outside Washington, according to her communications director, Stephanie Grisham. The procedure is often used to cut off the flow of blood to a tumor or another type of growth.



The White House has not provided details about the first lady's condition, citing her privacy. But Vice President Mike Pence said during a Washington speech Monday night the procedure was "long planned."



Melania Trump was last seen in public early Thursday morning when she accompanied the president to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to greet three Americans who had been detained in North Korea.