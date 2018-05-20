Trump, Moon Discuss Keeping US-N.Korean Summit on Track

The leaders of the U.S. and South Korea Sunday discussed ways to keep the upcoming U.S.- North Korea summit on track.

During a 20-minute telephone conversation, Moon Jae-in and Donald Trump exchanged views about how best to deal with the seeming roadblocks the North has thrown into what would be historic talks between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore. The June meeting would be a first for the leaders of the two countries.

Yoon Young-chan, President Moon's senior press secretary said in a statement that "The two leaders exchanged opinions of various actions taken by North Korea recently."

Trump and Moon are scheduled to meet Tuesday in Washington.

North Korea threatened last week to pull out of the June summit because of South Korea's ongoing military exercises with the U.S., calling the exercises an invasion rehearsal.

In addition, the North's Red Cross is now demanding the return of 12 North Korean restaurant workers who have been in the South since 2016. The North says the return of the women would demonstrate the South's willingness to improve relations with the North.

The North has accused the South of abducting the women. The South, however, has said previously that it has confirmed the women's free will in resettling in the South.



