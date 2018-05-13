Trump Honors Own Mom on Mother's Day

U.S. President Donald Trump paid a Mother's Day tribute to his mother "and all of the mothers and grandmothers in our lives."

"My mother was a great person," Trump said in a video posted Sunday on his Twitter account. "So much of what I've done and so much of what I've become is because of my mother," he says in the video. "I miss her a lot."

Mary MacLeod came to the United States from Scotland and married Fred Trump when they were both young, Trump recalls. She died in 2000 at age 88.

Trump called Mother's Day "one of the most important days of the year." Since the earliest days of the republic, he said, America's strength has come from "the love and courage and devotion of our mother."

The video doesn't mention by name first lady Melania Trump, the mother of Trump's 12-year-old son, Barron. It also makes no mention of his first wife, Ivana Trump, the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, nor does it mention his second wife, Marla Maples, with whom he has daughter Tiffany.

Vice President Mike Pence posted a Mother's Day message on Twitter, saluting his mother, Nancy Fritsch, and his wife, Karen Pence, whom he called the "the best mom 3 kids could ever have."

Ivanka Trump on Instagram posted a glamorous photo of her mother, Ivana Trump, skiing. "Happy Mother's Day to my amazing mother and the best skier I know! Love You," Ivanka Trump captioned the image.

Donald Trump Jr. also took to social media Sunday. "Happy Mother's Day to the best mom in the world," he tweeted to his estranged wife. "Vanessa enjoy your day, you've certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me." The couple is preparing to divorce.

The tweet made no mention of his mother, Ivana Trump.

Mother's Day is an annual holiday in the United States celebrated on the second Sunday in May.