Trump Nominates Azar for HHS Secretary

U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated former pharmaceutical executive Alex Azar to be the next Secretary of Health and Human Services.

If confirmed, he would fill the post that has been vacant since Tom Price resigned in September for chartering expensive planes at government expense, rather than taking cheaper commercial flights

Trump, in a tweet announcing the nomination Monday, said Azar "will be a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices."

Azar worked in the HHS under the administration of former President George W. Bush.

More recently, he was head of pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. He left the company earlier this year.