US House to Vote on Overriding Trump National Emergency Veto

The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to override President Donald Trump's veto of legislation that would void his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border.

The vote is unlikely to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to succeed.

Trump made the declaration in February, citing what he said was a border security and humanitarian crisis to allow him to reallocate $3.6 billion from other government projects to pay for wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Both the Democrat-led House and the Republican-majority Senate approved a bill rejecting his move, with many citing objections to a president making spending decisions they said should be done by Congress.

Trump's veto was his first since taking office in 2017.