Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

US House to Vote on Overriding Trump National Emergency Veto

  • VOA News
People gather to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to build a border wall, at Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York, Feb. 15, 2019.

See comments

The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to override President Donald Trump's veto of legislation that would void his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border.

The vote is unlikely to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to succeed.

Trump made the declaration in February, citing what he said was a border security and humanitarian crisis to allow him to reallocate $3.6 billion from other government projects to pay for wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Both the Democrat-led House and the Republican-majority Senate approved a bill rejecting his move, with many citing objections to a president making spending decisions they said should be done by Congress.

Trump's veto was his first since taking office in 2017.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG