Trump Nominates Powell for Federal Reserve Chairman

  • Associated Press
Federal Reserve board member Jerome Powell stands as President Donald Trump announces him as his nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Nov. 2, 2017.

President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Federal Reserve says he will work to make sure the Fed stays "vigilant and prepared to respond to changes" in the market.

Jerome Powell was introduced by Trump in the Rose Garden.

The nominee says the U.S. economy has made "substantial progress" since the 2008 financial crisis and the financial system is much stronger.

Powell says the Federal Reserve understands that monetary decisions "matter for American families" as he awaits confirmation by the Senate.

