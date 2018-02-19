Trump Press Pool Driver Detained for Having Firearm

Before President Donald Trump's motorcade left his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, the driver of one of the vans slated to transport his press pool was briefly detained for having a firearm.

According to pool reports, the driver said he forgot to leave his personal firearm inside his own vehicle before entering the van.

The Secret Service confirmed agents briefly detained the driver who was found to be in legal possession of the firearm. But according to the Secret Service, the firearm was prohibited outside the Secret Service security screening checkpoint at the president's luxury club.

The security screening took place in a parking lot across the street from the Mar-a-Lago resort, about an hour before press vans were to joined up with the presidential motorcade.

The Secret Service confirmed the matter was resolved and that "at no time" was Trump in danger.

White House staff said all drivers were replaced after the incident.

Later in the morning, Trump's motorcade arrived at Trump International Golf Club. Press vans broke off from the motorcade and went to a lounge at Palm Beach International airport.