Trump Promises 2nd Summit with Kim 'Quite Soon'

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "quite soon."

Trump, who made the comment Monday at the United Nations, also cited his administration' "tremendous progress" on North Korea.

"The relationship is very good with North Korea. We have many things in store. Looks like we'll have a second summit quite soon," Trump said.

Trump cited a recent "beautiful letter," sent from Kim to Trump, in which the North Korean leader asked for a second meeting.

"And we'll be doing that," Trump said. "Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo will work that out in the immediate future. Looks like it's moving very very well."

The comments come a year after Trump used a U.N. speech to threaten to "totally destroy" North Korea and call Kim "rocket man."

Since then Trump has changed his tone. After meeting with Kim in June, Trump insisted a deal had been reached under which North Korea would abandon its nuclear weapons.

But despite the improved ties with the U.S., North Korea is not believed to have actually taken any steps toward giving up its nuclear arsenal.