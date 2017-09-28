Trump Waives Jones Act for Puerto Rico Relief

The U.S. has waived regulations limiting shipments from the mainland to Puerto Rico in the face of hurricane aftermath, the White House said Thursday morning.

At the request of Puerto Rico's governor Ricardo Rossello, President Trump "has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico. It will go into effect immediately," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Twitter.

Wednesday night, Rossello petitioned the White House for a temporary waiver of the Jones act, he said on Twitter. His request echoed those of a number of lawmakers in the United States, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who visited the U.S. territory on Monday.

The Jones Act requires that all ships traveling from American coast to American coast must be U.S. ships - even if they are not the most readily available. Critics have said that the measure is stalling recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, whose residents need supplies as fast as possible.



But on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said that waiving the act for Puerto Rico would not help the U.S. island territory due to damaged ports preventing ships from docking.

The power grid throughout the island of 3.4 million people was damaged so badly by Hurricane Maria that officials have predicted it will take more than a few months to completely restore reliable electricity service - affecting access to medical treatments and running water, as well as depriving millions of air conditioning in tropical heat.