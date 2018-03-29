Trump Pushing Construction Plan in Ohio Speech

U.S. President Donald Trump is heading Thursday to Ohio to promote his plan to boost federal spending to upgrade the nation's aging highways, bridges, airports and other infrastructure.

The U.S. leader has proposed using $200 billion in federal money over the next decade to spur at least $1.5 trillion in overall spending on the new construction.

He first unveiled the plan in February and hailed it as one that could garner support from his Republican colleagues in Congress, as well as from opposition Democrats. But the plan drew little immediate support and there is no indication that lawmakers will take it up anytime soon as they focus more on getting re-elected in the November elections.

Trump's plan calls for heavy investments by state and local governments for most of the infrastructure spending. That led some lawmakers to say the plan could lead to construction of toll roads that are unpopular with commuters in order to pay for the upgraded roads or the sale of government assets to raise money.

Instead of looking to adopt Trump's plan, House Speaker Paul Ryan, who oversees the majority Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, touted infrastructure improvements included in last week's $1.3 trillion spending plan that funds government agencies through the end of September.

"Long-overdue updates to our country's infrastructure," Ryan said in a Twitter remark.

Trump's visit to the midwestern state of Ohio is the U.S. leader's first public appearance this week, days after adult film actress Stormy Daniels alleged in a nationally televised broadcast that she had a one-night affair with Trump in 2006 months after his wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron.

Trump's personal attorney and White House aides have denied the affair, but Trump has not commented himself on the allegations. His White House spokesmen have declined to discuss a $130,000 payment made by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election aimed at buying her silence ahead of the voting.

After his speech in Ohio, Trump is headed to his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago to spend the Easter weekend with his family.