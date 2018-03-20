White House Confirms Trump-Putin Phone Call

A White House official confirms U.S. President Trump talked to newly re-elected Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone Tuesday morning, but did not offer details.

According to an official statement by the Kremlin on Tuesday, Trump "congratulated" Putin on his re-election victory.

The two also discussed the importance of working together on issues like fighting international terrorism, limiting nuclear arms and economic cooperation. The Kremlin added Trump and Putin spoke the Syria and Ukraine crises as well.

The two leaders also agreed to further develop bilateral contacts, according to Moscow.

Putin won his fourth term at Russia’s helm in Sunday’s presidential election with 77 percent of the votes, according to official results.

Hours after Putin’s re-election, White House officials said his victory was no surprise and that the White House had no plans for Trump to call Putin to congratulate him.

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “This should not be regarded as an unfriendly step. Putin remains open to normalizing relations with our U.S. partners, where it is of interest and crucial.” Peskov added, “There is no reason to make a mountain out of a molehill about anything here. Lastly, there is a good old saying: ‘Sleep on it’.”



White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Monday the United States will work with Russia where it can. "We will work to cultivate the relationship with Russia and we will impose costs when Russia threatens our interests, but we will also look for places to work together when it serves our interests" Gidley said.