Trump Rails Against Russia Probe

President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of complaints Sunday about the year-long investigation into whether his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia and if he obstructed justice by trying to thwart the probe.

"Things are really getting ridiculous," Trump complained in one of six Twitter remarks, asking at what point the investigation will end, calling it a "soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt."

He contended that investigators have "found no Collussion [sic] with Russia, No Obstruction, but they aren’t looking at the corruption" in the campaign of his Democratic challenger two years ago, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The U.S. leader said the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller "has given up on Russia and is looking at the rest of the world" and its connections to the Trump campaign.

Trump said Mueller, who was authorized to investigate related matters he uncovered as he probed Russia's meddling in the election aimed at helping Trump win, "should easily be able" to extend the inquiries into the congressional elections in November where he and his team "can put some hurt on the Republican Party."

He added, "Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam."



Mueller's investigation shows no hint of ending any time soon. He has indicted numerous Russian individuals and entities for interference in the U.S. election through the creation of fake news stories commenting on contentious American issues and secured guilty pleas from three Trump campaign associates who are now cooperating with prosecutors in the ongoing investigation.

Trump on Sunday also claimed that the the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the country's top law enforcement agency, has been "hard charging (except in the case of Democrats)" and ignored a string of accusations against Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and a Washington lobbyist linked to Democrats.



Trump's Sunday tweets followed one on Saturday about the FBI and its parent agency, the Department of Justice, infiltrating his campaign through the use of an informant who made contact with three Trump associates before passing on information to the FBI.

Several news agencies have identified the informant as Stefan Halper, a 73-year-old American-born professor at Britain's University of Cambridge who worked decades ago in three Republican administrations in the U.S.

"If the FBI or DOJ was infiltrating a campaign for the benefit of another campaign, that is a really big deal," Trump said. Before Halper's name surfaced, Trump had called the use of the informant the "all time biggest political scandal."